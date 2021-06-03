New MKE Food Truck Fest coming to Maier Festival Park

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Thursday, June 3 that a new event is coming to Maier Festival Park. MKE Food Truck Fest will be held on Saturday, July 24.

A news release says The event will feature over a dozen food trucks, offering a wide variety of food and beverage options from various cuisines, including Thai, Filipino, Middle Eastern, Italian, and Mexican. Some of the unique menu items include Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boys, Hot Tofu Bowl, Pineapple Fried Rice and much more, alongside BBQ, tacos, sandwiches, and dessert offerings such as fried ice cream, funnel cakes, and gourmet cupcakes.

MKE Food Truck Fest will be held in the Johnson Controls Pavilion and Northwestern Mutual Community Park areas. It will take place from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., with VIP Early Entry at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $5, children under 10 are free. VIP tickets are $15 and include one free beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and early entry.

Johnson Controls Pavilion

In addition, all tickets purchased prior to June 17 include a free food sample, valued at $5.00, from any food truck vendor. Due to limited capacity, MKE Food Truck Fest tickets will be sold with staggered arrival times, but presence at the event is not limited to the one-hour admission window.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The news release says the event will also feature entertainment by DJ Shawna and music from FM102/1. In addition, attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec 'Let’s Play" Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags. The Milwaukee Admiral’s will host interactive games, and their mascot Roscoe, will also be in attendance.

You are invited to visit MKE Food Truck Fest for the list of food truck vendors and to purchase tickets.