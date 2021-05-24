New Milwaukee recycling schedule; collection every 2 weeks

The City of Milwaukee will begin transitioning to an every other week spring through fall citywide recycling collection schedule starting June 1, a release from the Department of Public Works said Monday.

The winter collection schedule (December - March) will continue to be varied which allows for snow operations.

All residents can find their new recycling schedules for download and their next garbage and recycling collection dates by visiting Milwaukee.gov/CollectionDay and entering their address.

Residents who wish to have a paper copy of the schedule mailed to them may request it online at Milwaukee.gov/ClickForAction or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

The City of Milwaukee asks that residents continue to do their part by placing only accepted materials in their carts, including glass bottles and jars; aluminum and steel cans; food and beverage cartons; paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard); and #1, #2, and #5 plastic bottles and containers.

Recyclables should always be emptied loose into the recycling cart – no plastic bags, a release said.

To learn more about Milwaukee’s recycling transformation, including the City’s new every other week collection schedule, visit MilwaukeeRecycles.com.

