New Milwaukee Public Museum access, inclusion thanks to MU student

The Brief The actions of a Marquette student led to changes in access and inclusion at the Milwaukee Public Museum. The student played a key role in designing a sensory room at the museum for children and adults.



Thousands of students visit the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) on field trips every single year. One field trip for a Marquette student led to big changes in access and inclusion.

In a building filled with history, one room in the MPM stands out.

"Everything has a purpose in this room," said Lexee Torchia. "Whether it be specifically for kids, adults."

Torchia played a critical role in the design of a sensory room for children and adults – from textures to chairs, sound and lighting.

"With the clouds, we can dim the lights and it can be a calming environment too," Torchia said.

Torchia's connection to the museum began with a field trip when she was a Marquette occupational therapy student. It led to her doctoral capstone project. Torchia's goal was to enhance dementia-friendly programming to increase accessibility and community engagement at the museum.

"My capstone started with dementia, but then I learned how many other people can be affected by coming into a museum and being overwhelmed," Torchia said.

For Torchia, this work was personal.

"I think she would be proud. I hope so," Torchia said.

Torchia said she watched as her grandmother Angie's life changed from Alzheimer's disease. Torchia noticed a lack of dementia-friendly spaces.

"She only had a handful of safe spaces that she would go into. Otherwise, she would sit there and say ‘I want to go home,'" Torchia said.

Torchia wanted no other family to feel that frustration.

"Accessibility is typically nothing that museums have historically thought about," said Dawn Koceja of the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Koceja worked closely with Torchia to make the museum an accessible destination for people with disabilities. They even updated guides, headphones and sensory explorer kits.

"You can tailor your visit to meet your sensory needs," Torchia said.

These are all available for people with disabilities to check out.

"They’re right there at the ticket windows, you can see them, you can ask any of the staff," Koceja said.

In 2027, the new Milwaukee Public Museum will open. Torchia designed the sensory room concepts for that too.

"We picked out the paint. We’ve been working with them with the signs," Torchia said.

Torchia has launched a consulting business to help other museums become more accessible for people with disabilities. She will speak at a conference about this topic on Friday, Oct. 18.