New Milwaukee Public Library MLK Branch opens in 2024

The Milwaukee Public Library is ready to start a new chapter, with the Martin Luther King branch officially closed.

This is only temporary, though, as a new King Library is being constructed and is expected to open late in 2024.

Additionally, a temporary branch is expected to open on May 22 at the King Commons on MLK Drive.

On Saturday, May 6, a farewell celebration was held at the old location.

The new building is located at the corner of Locust and MLK Drive. It will have an 18,000-square-foot library and 93 apartments.

Milwaukee Public Library MLK Branch

The old 1927 Garfield Theater will also be incorporated into the library.