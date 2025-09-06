New Milwaukee Public Library branch officially opens

article

The Milwaukee Public Library’s new Martin Luther King Branch officially opened in the city’s Harambee neighborhood on Saturday.

Martin Luther King Branch

Excitement filled the air as city leaders, neighbors and families cut the ribbon and entered the 17,400-square-foot facility in droves.

"It’s very convenient for me because I live right down the street, and I got the new library apartment," said Vaness Woods. She was there with her 8-year-old grandson, Booboo.

There’s something for everyone inside the multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art facility.

"I’m excited to be in this library to read some books and play on the computers," said Booboo.

Long-awaited opening

Ald. Milele Coggs represents the district. She acknowledged the roadblocks along the way, including when a driver crashed into the building mid-construction while fleeing law enforcement in January.

"This took a really long time for us to get here," she said. "We went through COVID, challenges, so I want to say thank you to the past and present board members who stayed committed to seeing this through."

Leaders were excited to welcome patrons in to turn the page on a new chapter.

"I especially want to thank you for your patience over these last nine years," said Library Director Joan Johnson. "This is a place of inspiration where we hope people will read learn and connect."

"It’s only in Milwaukee that we will have the greenest library in southeastern Wisconsin," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "The greenest MLK library – it’s powered by solar panels, fueled by geo-thermal energy and even topped with a green roof."