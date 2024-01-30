New Milwaukee food, entertainment venue in Deer District

article

Bars & Recreation revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 the amenities, activities, and partners for its newest venue, The New Fashioned, in Milwaukee’s Deer District.

A news release says the 25,000-square-foot space, previously occupied by Punch Bowl Social, will "feature local traditions recombobulated in a modern, state-of-the-art facility."

Corporate Executive Chef Alex Sazama of Benson’s is crafting a menu of authentic Milwaukee food options including butter burgers, hot ham & cheese, mac & cheese curds, fish fry, classic desserts and more.

The catering menu for private events will feature elevated offerings including passed appetizers, carving and action stations, a Wisconsin cheese curd buffet, and cream puffs.

The New Fashioned will feature the city’s largest Self-Serve Pour Wall, allowing guests to enjoy 50 taps of local beers and cocktails, along with craft sodas and root beer from Sprecher Brewery. Other amenities will include a quick service "tailgate lounge," a frozen custard stand, and Old Fashioned flights made and muddled tableside.

Activities at the venue will include Social Bowling, perfect for a casual friends get together; outdoor All-Season Street Curling on the patio and second floor deck; Dartball, a mix between darts and baseball with roots in Milwaukee legion halls and church basements; and Wisconsin Souvenir Milk Cap Pull Tabs for traditional Wisconsin bar entertainment.

A retail experience, curated by boutique owner Steph Davies of The Waxwing, will feature high-end Milwaukee-centric goods from local makers.

Guests of The New Fashioned will have access to free parking at the Highland Parking Structure for up to 3 hours (some restrictions will apply).

The New Fashioned will open to the public on Friday, April 5.