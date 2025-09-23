New Milwaukee community hub; mural artist, volunteers sought for project

The Brief Darick Spears is renovating a vacant 21,000-square-foot building at 76th and Capitol into a community hub. He is seeking a mural artist and local talent to help bring the vision to life. The project aims to create a space where residents can work, collaborate, and feel inspired.



What looks like another empty building on Milwaukee’s northwest side could soon be transformed into a space for creativity and community.

What we know:

Darick Spears, owner of the 21,000-square-foot property near 76th and Capitol, is renovating the long-vacant building into a community hub. The property has been vacant since 2011. He envisions a space where people can work, share ideas and feel inspired.

"I’m doing a lot of renovating, I already see the vision that is going to change," Spears said. "Painting the building, cleaning it up."

Plans include a co-working space, laundromat, and gym on the first floor and Darick Books Café, book sales and printing services on the second.

While construction is moving forward, Spears said he is looking for someone passionate about art and education to help create a mural for his hub that includes commissioning a mural that reflects the spirit of the project.

What they're saying:

"I want the vision to come to life and I know Milwaukee’s got so much talent that I want to work with it and want them to be part of the project," Spears said.

He said the mural will represent the essence of what he hopes to bring to reality, and something people will be proud of.

Renovations represent nearly a $1 million investment, with the facility expected to open within 18 months.

"It’s gonna change and do everything," Spears said. "I’m quite confident."

Renovations represent nearly a $1 million investment, with the facility expected to open within 18 months.

What you can do:

Interested artists can find details and apply at this link .