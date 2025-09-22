Expand / Collapse search

New Milwaukee community hub; artists sought for mural project

Published  September 22, 2025 7:26pm CDT
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • Mural artists are invited to apply for a large-scale art project at a new community hub on Milwaukee’s near northwest side.
    • Developer Darick Spears is investing nearly $1 million into the 21,000-square-foot facility, vacant since 2011.
    • The space will include co-working, retail and cultural amenities, aiming to open within the next 18 months.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland is encouraging artists to apply to paint a mural on a future community hub on Milwaukee’s near northwest side.

What we know:

Darick Spears, owner of Darick Books Café Complex at 76th and Capitol, is hiring a mural painter to create large-scale art on the side of the 21,000-square-foot building.

The property, vacant since 2011, is being redeveloped into a multipurpose facility for community engagement and entrepreneurial growth. Plans include a co-working space, laundromat, and gym on the first floor, and Darick Books Café, book sales and printing services on the second.

Renovations represent nearly a $1 million investment, with the facility expected to open within 18 months.

What they're saying:

"Whoever does the mural will have their work exposed to thousands of commuters daily and will be working with an incredible author, bookseller and entrepreneur [Mr. Spears]," Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland said Spears is looking for "a huge mural" to showcase outside the facility. Interested artists can find details and apply at this link.

The Source: Milwaukee Ald. Lamont Westmoreland provided information and FOX6 previously covered the planned space.

