New Milwaukee community hub; artists sought for mural project
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland is encouraging artists to apply to paint a mural on a future community hub on Milwaukee’s near northwest side.
What we know:
Darick Spears, owner of Darick Books Café Complex at 76th and Capitol, is hiring a mural painter to create large-scale art on the side of the 21,000-square-foot building.
The property, vacant since 2011, is being redeveloped into a multipurpose facility for community engagement and entrepreneurial growth. Plans include a co-working space, laundromat, and gym on the first floor, and Darick Books Café, book sales and printing services on the second.
Renovations represent nearly a $1 million investment, with the facility expected to open within 18 months.
What they're saying:
"Whoever does the mural will have their work exposed to thousands of commuters daily and will be working with an incredible author, bookseller and entrepreneur [Mr. Spears]," Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said Spears is looking for "a huge mural" to showcase outside the facility. Interested artists can find details and apply at this link.
