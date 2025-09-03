Expand / Collapse search

New Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library opens later this week

By
Published  September 3, 2025 10:10am CDT
Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the new library that was built with the community and future in mind.

MILWAUKEE - The new Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library (2901 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) opens later this week complete with a makerspace, digital studios, and green technology. Brian Kramp has a preview of the innovative space that honors the past as it prepares for the future.

Makerspace, digital studios, and green technology

Brian Kramp has a preview of the innovative space that honors the past as it prepares for the future.

Meet the branch manager

Brian Kramp has a first look at the new space with a woman whose homecoming is bittersweet.

Appetite for creativity

Brian Kramp is seeing how cooking demonstrations and education are a big portion of the new programs.

Grand opening this Saturday

The wait is almost over, the new MLK Library is hosting its grand opening this Saturday. Brian Kramp is seeing how the design of the space offers a connection to the community.

Hands-on digital creativity

Brian Kramp has a look at the new technology that offers possibilities for all ages.

