New Kids on the Block at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 24

New Kids on the Block will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Aug. 24, 2024.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, November 1 at 12 PM until Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.