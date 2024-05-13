New health clinic on Milwaukee’s east side to open in winter 2025

article

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network announced on Monday, May 13 that the Lafayette Clinic is scheduled to open by winter 2025, pending approval from the City of Milwaukee.

The new clinic would expand primary care and obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) care access for those on Milwaukee’s east side.

The 11,000-square-foot facility will be located at 2071 N. Summit Avenue. It is expected to feature 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory.

Amy Miller, MD, chief medical officer, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians, released the following statement in a news release:

"The Lafayette Clinic will help more people on Milwaukee’s East Side connect with the high-quality primary and OB/GYN care services they need. With the Shorewood Clinic opening in June, we’re thrilled for another opportunity to partner with residents of Milwaukee to help advance their health."