Kohl's coming to former Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee

Kohl’s is unveiling plans on Friday, July 15 for its first-ever downtown Milwaukee store in the old Boston Store. The announcement is coming at 10:30 a.m. – and FOX6 News plans to stream the event.

Boston Store's parent company Bon-Ton went bankrupt back in 2018 – closing all of its department stores. This left 2,000 Wisconsinites without a job.

Rendering of new Kohl's in downtown Milwaukee

The Grand Avenue Mall has since been rehabbed with businesses like 3rd Street Market Hall bringing new foot traffic back to the area.

