New Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead unveiled on National Bobblehead Day

On National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed bobblehead featuring Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The bobblehead is one of several new releases on the seventh annual "National Bobblehead Day" and it comes as Giannis looks to lead Milwaukee to the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971 following the record-breaking contract extension that the "Greek Freak" signed in December.

The bobbleheads will be available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum at this link: http://bit.ly/giannisbobble.

The bobbleheads are $30 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.