New gazebo at Milwaukee VA; donated by Brewers Community Foundation

Brief A celebration was held on Tuesday for a new gazebo at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The funds were raised from the 2024 Brewers Community Foundation’s annual Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K. This space will be for veterans with spinal cord injuries to be able to spend time outdoors.



The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, June 17 celebrated a new outdoor space for veterans.

New gazebo

What we know:

A gazebo was donated by The Brewers Community Foundation with funds raised from the 2024 annual Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K. The new space will be located near the Milwaukee VA’s Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center.

Those who attended the event included Executive Director of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System James McLain, Division Manager for the Milwaukee VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center Dr. Kenneth Lee and Executive Director of Brewers Community Foundation Cecelia Gore.

A ribbon-cutting with some of the veterans who will benefit from the revitalized space also attended, and they were joined by the Famous Racing Sausages.

The gazebo is located where veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Center have access to an outdoor garden space to assist in their recovery through the VA’s comprehensive recreational therapy program.

Inpatient and rehabilitating veterans also utilize the space, which will create an environment for family visits and enjoying the outdoors.

As part of their recovery program, SCI’s Garden Group veterans gather in that space multiple times each month from May through September to garden.