Expand / Collapse search

New Flight For Life helicopters added to company's fleet

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

New Flight For Life aircraft

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Flight For Life (FFL) welcomed the first of two new EC145 C2E model aircraft into its fleet on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

A news release says the new aircraft will replace the existing BK117 model aircraft currently serving as the primary aircraft for the base located at the Burlington Municipal Airport. The second aircraft expected to arrive in March 2022 will replace the existing primary aircraft at the Waukesha Base.

New features in helicopter include a state-of-the-art medical interior and an increased avionics package with live satellite tracking, dual autopilot control system, real-time weather radar, in-flight cockpit reporting, terrain and collision awareness avoidance systems. The upgraded avionics system allows for the Flight For Life communication center to monitor aircraft systems, including fuel level, fluid levels and temperatures, in real time. 

New Flight For Life aircraft

The new aircraft will be able to perform both VFR (Visual) and IFR (Instrumental) Flight, ensuring that FFL is able to safely navigate in a wider range of inclement weather conditions by leveraging instrumental navigation tools rather than relying solely on pilots’ visual capacity.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new aircraft also has increased payloads and large interiors – which enable FFL to fly further distances, support additional specialty equipment and personnel for complex transports.

The new aircraft will boast a new paint scheme for the first time in almost 14 years.

Body in burned car; Milwaukee Fire Department makes policy changes
article

Body in burned car; Milwaukee Fire Department makes policy changes

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski offered an investigation update into the vehicle fire near 76th and Green Tree in which a deceased woman was found inside the vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

College classes to Wisconsin inmates; plan taking shape
article

College classes to Wisconsin inmates; plan taking shape

An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson.

Wisconsin open enrollment application period opens Feb. 7
article

Wisconsin open enrollment application period opens Feb. 7

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2022-23 school year opens next week.

Milwaukee's Dr. Lester Carter passes away, probable COVID death

Milwaukee is remembering the life of Dr. Lester Carter, a treasure to the city. Dr. Carter, a longtime pharmacist and trailblazer, passed away Monday, Jan. 31.