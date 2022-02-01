New Flight For Life helicopters added to company's fleet

article

Flight For Life (FFL) welcomed the first of two new EC145 C2E model aircraft into its fleet on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

A news release says the new aircraft will replace the existing BK117 model aircraft currently serving as the primary aircraft for the base located at the Burlington Municipal Airport. The second aircraft expected to arrive in March 2022 will replace the existing primary aircraft at the Waukesha Base.

New features in helicopter include a state-of-the-art medical interior and an increased avionics package with live satellite tracking, dual autopilot control system, real-time weather radar, in-flight cockpit reporting, terrain and collision awareness avoidance systems. The upgraded avionics system allows for the Flight For Life communication center to monitor aircraft systems, including fuel level, fluid levels and temperatures, in real time.

New Flight For Life aircraft

The new aircraft will be able to perform both VFR (Visual) and IFR (Instrumental) Flight, ensuring that FFL is able to safely navigate in a wider range of inclement weather conditions by leveraging instrumental navigation tools rather than relying solely on pilots’ visual capacity.

The new aircraft also has increased payloads and large interiors – which enable FFL to fly further distances, support additional specialty equipment and personnel for complex transports.

The new aircraft will boast a new paint scheme for the first time in almost 14 years.