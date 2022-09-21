New Betty Brinn exhibit explores physics

Betty Brinn's new 'Velocity' exhibit opens
There’s a new Fall exhibit at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that will open your kid’s eyes into the world of physics. Brian Kramp has a look at how physics can be fun for the little ones.
MILWAUKEE - There's a new Fall exhibit at Betty Brinn Children's Museum that will open your kid's eyes into the world of physics.
Brian Kramp has a look at how physics can be fun for the little ones.
