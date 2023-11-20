New casino proposal; Kenosha council defers vote until next year

The Kenosha Common Council did not say "no" to a proposed casino on Monday night, but they did not say "yes" either.

They left the door open for more talks, but those hoping for first approval of the casino plan are disappointed.

The council voted unanimously to defer its vote until January. The council was set to decide on an agreement with the Menominee Tribe, which is looking to build the casino near I-94 and 60th.

The agreement would transfer about 60 city-owned acres to the tribe, which would then place them in a trust. The land would take over an area that is currently farmland.

The Menominee Tribe wouldn't pay property tax on the land. Instead, the agreement says the casino would send 3% of its net wins on gambling to the city as payment.

Current plans call for 1,500 slot machines and 55 tables with a Hard Rock Hotel, as well as a 2,000-seat concert venue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Proponents say it’d be a win for the economy, while opponents aren't so sure.

"I have a hard time believing, when we're trying to attract corporations, that they're gonna say, 'you know what, let's build it right next to a casino,’" said Josh Bush, who is against the move. "A casino that drains money from the local residents. A casino that attracts addiction, that attracts sometimes, not the best of us."

After the meeting, Joey Awonohopay, chair of the Menominee Kenosha Gaming Authority, said he was disappointed with the outcome, but he welcomes the chance for further discussion to reach "a positive agreement" for both the city and the tribe.