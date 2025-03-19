New Berlin West students ‘spread the word, to end the word’

The Brief A hurtful, bad word seems to be back in style. But a group of kids in New Berlin is working to spread the word to end "the word."



Some schools in southeast Wisconsin report they're seeing a concerning trend that isn't really new. A hurtful, bad word seems to be back in style, and you don't need to say it to teach kids it's not OK.

Concerning trend

What we know:

Step inside the halls of New Berlin West Middle/High School, and there's one group of kids working to spread the word, to end "the word." We're talking about the R-word.

Lizzie Butke and Samara Melcher are among the proud members of this Best Buddies Wisconsin chapter. They're inseparable, and their bond was built in the meeting room.

What they're saying:

"She's silly, she's kind, she's generous, she's wonderful, she makes me giggle a lot," explains Butke, of her dear friend, Melcher.

"I always love making her laugh, I love being around her," adds Melcher.

Coming together

What we know:

After school at Best Buddies, kids with special needs and without come together to have a good time. The meeting FOX6 News attended happened to feature a magician, but as Chapter Advisor Tessa Benedon explains, she sees magic at this club every week.

"I always tell the kids, we are more alike than we are different," describes Benedon. "That's kind of the magic of bringing kids together, you don't know until you try."

Tessa Benedon

Benedon feels it's a lack of understanding for those who are not like us that fuels hurtful language and behavior. Chapter President Emalee Eynon agrees.

"The R-word is used too often, people spread that word around like butter," says Eynon. "It's crazy how often it's used and it's such an offensive word."

It's become an increasing problem at schools, Best Buddies says kids are saying and hearing it more.

"There's a lot of people who use that word who just don't have people in their lives that have disabilities or that would be offended by it," adds Benedon.

Spirit of inclusion

Why you should care:

New Berlin West has found that celebrating the spirit of inclusion, and introducing kids to new friends they might not get to know otherwise, is the antidote to the hurtful phrase.

Buddy pair McKenna Perkins and Gemma Firth are another success story from the program.

"I've learned from Gemma just to be very vibrant," says Perkins.

"She is so funny, she smiles at me, she likes to do a little side-hug," adds Firth.

What's next:

You can learn much more about Best Buddies at the 2025 Friendship Walk. It's happening Saturday, May 3 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc.