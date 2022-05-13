New Berlin water rescue, man fell out of canoe

The New Berlin fire and police departments on Friday, May 13 were dispatched for a water rescue at an apartment complex near Janesville Road and Lowell Place.

A 56-year-old man had fallen into a pond, holding onto his overturned canoe, around 3:15 p.m.

After several attempts to reach the man with a rescue disc, a firefighter went into the water in a rescue suit and swam to the man – approximately 50 feet off shore and in 20 feet of water.

The man was rescued and brought to shore without incident; he was in the water for around 12 minutes after first responders arrived. He was medically evaluated and released at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the man was not wearing a life jacket and was "doing something with the pond's fountain" when his canoe overturned.

Advertisement

A fire department boat was used to recover the man's canoe, but was not used during the rescue.