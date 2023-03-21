New Berlin State of Emergency, oil spill cleanup

New Berlin's mayor declared a State of Emergency after an oil spill at a private business that happened on March 16.

City officials said neighbors started noticing a smell and oil in the stormwater pond off the end of Howard Avenue behind the Post Office on Sunday. Officials said they were notified Sunday when the 911 call came in.

First responders deployed booms and matting to control the spill, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified.

City leaders said it's unknown how much oil was spilled, but the source of the spill was identified.

An investigation revealed the oil entered the stormwater system and flowed east, entering the creek behind homes along Mark Drive before going into the city's stormwater pond.

In coordination with the DNR, city leaders said they were working with the business/property owners responsible for the spill in regard to the cleanup efforts that began Sunday.

Officials said neighbors can expect cleanup crews in the area for several weeks. They asked that people and pets not enter the areas that have been blocked off or the shoreline along the western retention pond and creek that feeds into it.

They added that "there is currently no known risks to residents and no cause for alarm, but again, please stay away from the areas."