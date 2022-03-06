Expand / Collapse search

New Berlin rollover crash, driver extricated

New Berlin
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The Jaws of Life were used to extricate a driver whose vehicle rolled multiple times Sunday afternoon, March 6 on Racine Avenue in New Berlin.

The vehicle was found on its roof. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fire officials noted this was the second time the new set of tools was used within three days of being in service. They pointed out that this set of tools, including a cutter, a spreader and a telescoping ram went into service on Friday, March 4 and "can be readily utilized without the limitation of cords."

