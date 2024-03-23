New Berlin volunteers pack 50,000 meals for families

Volunteers in New Berlin packed 50,000 meals for families in impoverished countries on Saturday, March 23.

Cross Catholic Outreach partnered with Holy Apostles School to make it happen.

"All of the packaged food contains four different ingredients. We have dehydrated vegetables – soy, rice and beans – and then we include a pack of vitamins," said Melissa Kaufenberg, CCO development officer.

Founded in 2001, Cross Catholic Outreach said its programs have provided more than $4 billion in total aid to people in more than 90 countries.