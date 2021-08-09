Expand / Collapse search

New Berlin I-43 crash, 4 kids, adult hurt

New Berlin
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Four kids were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash in I-43 under the Racine Avenue overpass in New Berlin Monday, Aug. 9. Additionally, an adult was extricated and also taken to the hospital.

New Berlin police said all of the victims were in stable condition.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and was a rollover.

The adult ended up pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The children were removed from the vehicle by bystanders, and police noted that "due to weather conditions and the occupants' position inside the vehicle, extrication was prolonged."

There were storms in southeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

