New Berlin high-risk traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect

New Berlin police took a person in custody during what was described as a high-risk traffic stop on Friday, July 23.

Officers were notified around 11 a.m. of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Fleetfoot Drive at Mohawk Lane in the City of Waukesha. Officials say the suspect allegedly entered into an SUV with temporary plates and fled the area.

About 15 minutes later, two officers located the suspect vehicle eastbound on National Avenue at Beloit Road in New Berlin. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect and vehicle were turned over to Waukesha police.