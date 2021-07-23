Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Adams break off talks on long-term extension: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 09: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 09, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks, according to a report on Friday, July 23 by Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com.

Rapoport's tweet said, "There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR."

This is a developing story.

