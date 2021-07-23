Packers, Adams break off talks on long-term extension: report

article

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks, according to a report on Friday, July 23 by Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com.

Rapoport's tweet said, "There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR."

This is a developing story.

