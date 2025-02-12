New Berlin fire: Firewood kiln damaged at Best Burn Firewood

article

The New Belin Fire Department was dispatched to a reported outside fire at Best Burn Firewood, located on Lincoln Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The call came in around 7:10 p.m.

A neighbor called Waukesha County Communications to report visible flames and a possible outside fire at the business.

Outbuilding fire

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire in a one-story outbuilding, later identified as an industrial firewood kiln, with heavy smoke and flames showing.

The business was closed at the time of the incident.

Crews initiated a defensive fire attack, determining that the kiln was full of crates of firewood. Once the fire was brought under control, heavy construction equipment was used to remove the firewood crates to complete extinguishment and overhaul.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.