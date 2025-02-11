New Berlin fire; minor flame damage to apartment building
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Fire Department responded to the scene of an outside fire on Moorland Road just south of Cleveland Avenue on Monday, Feb. 10. The call came in around 3:15 p.m.
Fire scene
What we know:
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an active fire burning next to a multifamily apartment complex. Firefighters contained the fire and prevented it from extending into the building.
The fire was successfully contained to the exterior -- with minor flame damage requiring the removal of some siding and soffit during overhaul operations.
The interior of the building was ventilated by fire personnel.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Fire Department.