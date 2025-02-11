Expand / Collapse search

New Berlin fire; minor flame damage to apartment building

Published  February 11, 2025 11:34am CST
New Berlin
    • An outdoor fire was reported on Moorland Road near Cleveland Avenue in New Berlin on Monday, Feb. 10. 
    • Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire burning next to an apartment complex.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department. 

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Fire Department responded to the scene of an outside fire on Moorland Road just south of Cleveland Avenue on Monday, Feb. 10. The call came in around 3:15 p.m. 

Fire scene

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an active fire burning next to a multifamily apartment complex. Firefighters contained the fire and prevented it from extending into the building.

The fire was successfully contained to the exterior -- with minor flame damage requiring the removal of some siding and soffit during overhaul operations. 

The interior of the building was ventilated by fire personnel. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department. 

No injuries were reported. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Fire Department. 

