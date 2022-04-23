New Berlin fatal crash near Calhoun and Beloit

First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Calhoun Road and W. Beloit Road around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

Upon arrival, paramedics extricated one patient from their vehicle and was taken to the hospital on advanced life support. Despite all efforts, a 39-year-old Greenfield man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated on the scene and released by NBFD paramedics. This driver is also cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.

The accident is still under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department and the intersection will be closed for the next few hours as the scene is being reconstructed.

No further information will be released at this time.