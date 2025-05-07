New Berlin crash; driver hits utility pole, arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A man was arrested for OWI following a crash in New Berlin on Tuesday night, May 6. It happened near Calhoun Road and Lincoln Avenue. The driver went off the road and struck a utility pole. A passenger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.



A 31-year-old New Berlin man was arrested on Tuesday, May 6 for OWI following a single-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Calhound Road and Lincoln Avenue.

What we know:

According to police, the 31-year-old New Berlin man went off the road and struck a utility pole. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated (2nd), causing bodily harm.

The crash caused a power outage in the immediate area. The traffic lights at the Calhoun Road/Lincoln Avenue intersection are expected to be down indefinitely.

Those who use Calhoun Road can expect traffic back-ups during the morning and evening commute in that area until traffic lights are repaired.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was one passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Hartland. He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.