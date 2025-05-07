New Berlin crash; driver hits utility pole, arrested for OWI
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A 31-year-old New Berlin man was arrested on Tuesday, May 6 for OWI following a single-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Calhound Road and Lincoln Avenue.
What we know:
According to police, the 31-year-old New Berlin man went off the road and struck a utility pole. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated (2nd), causing bodily harm.
The crash caused a power outage in the immediate area. The traffic lights at the Calhoun Road/Lincoln Avenue intersection are expected to be down indefinitely.
Those who use Calhoun Road can expect traffic back-ups during the morning and evening commute in that area until traffic lights are repaired.
The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There was one passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Hartland. He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Police Department.