New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized

A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16.

Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.

Beloit Road was closed from Sunny Slope to Forest Point for roughly three hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police with the investigation.