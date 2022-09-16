New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized
article
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16.
Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
Beloit Road was closed from Sunny Slope to Forest Point for roughly three hours.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police with the investigation.