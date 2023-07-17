New Berlin Buena Park death investigation, Brookfield man

article

A Brookfield man, 54, was found dead in a wooded area behind the baseball fields at New Berlin's Buena Park Monday morning, July 17.

Police said officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. at the park on Coachlight Drive, where the man was found dead.

His body was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Police said, "There is no threat to the community, and preliminary investigations into the incident indicated no foul play."