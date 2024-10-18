Landscaping truck hits New Berlin bicyclist, 69-year-old man dead

The Brief A bicyclist who was hit by a landscaping truck in New Berlin on Thursday has died. It’s still unclear if the truck driver will be cited or arrested. FOX6 spoke to owners of the landscaping business.



The bicyclist hit in New Berlin on Thursday afternoon died as a result of his injuries.

It happened on a narrow stretch of Calhoun Road near Greenfield Avenue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I walk up and down here four times a day," said resident Rob Bluma. "Up until yesterday, it’s always super quiet."

Bluma knows Calhoun Road well as both a pedestrian and a motorcyclist. His heart sank when his wife told him what happened in front of their home.

Bicyclist hit, critically injured in New Berlin

"It’s scary sometimes to see how people drive and disregard the law," he said.

New Berlin police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said a 48-year-old West Allis man driving a landscaping truck struck the 69-year-old bicyclist.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It happened roughly two blocks from the New Berlin Trail and a bicycle shop. FOX6 News stopped at that shop on Friday, but the doors were locked.

Wisconsin State Patrol is now handling accident reconstruction. New Berlin police said the bicyclist was riding with traffic like he was supposed to and was not crossing Calhoun Road.

It’s still unclear if the truck driver will be cited or arrested, but police said there’s no indication alcohol or drugs were factors.

New Berlin police sign

Bluma and his neighbors hope people will slow down and pay attention. His bike may be more visible on the road, but he hopes everyone on two wheels is seen.

"When you’re on two wheels, you’re not protected," he said. "I don’t care if you’re driving a little car or big truck, just be aware of who’s around you."

FOX6 also stopped at the landscaping business. Owners said their hearts go out to the victim, but could not say anything else due to the ongoing investigation.