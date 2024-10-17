New Berlin bicyclist hit, critically injured Thursday

article

The Brief In New Berlin, a bicyclist was struck and critically injured on Thursday. The accident happened on Calhoun Road near Greenfield Avenue. Police said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.



A bicyclist was hit in New Berlin and taken to a hospital in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Calhoun Road near Greenfield Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle struck the bicyclist, who was identified as a 69-year-old man.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident, but police did not offer any additional information about the driver of the vehicle.

Calhoun Road was temporarily closed between Greenfield and Addison avenues as the investigation unfolded. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting New Berlin police with accident reconstruction.