New Berlin apartment fire; crews battle heavy smoke, flames

article

The Brief New Berlin firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke at an apartment complex along W. Lincoln Avenue early Tuesday, July 1. People living in the building were safely evacuated from the building. Nobody was hurt.



New Berlin firefighters battled a fire at a two-story, 8-unit apartment complex on W. Lincoln Avenue west of Calhoun early on Tuesday, July 1.

Apartment fire

What we know:

A news release from the New Berlin Fire Department says emergency responders were dispatched to the fire just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. An occupant called Waukesha County Communications to report a fire in her bedroom closet where the furnace was located.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a working fire in a two-story 8-unit apartment complex on the second floor with heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fire crews immediately initiated fire attack and began evacuating occupants who had remained in their units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt.