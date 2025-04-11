New Berlin apartment fire; cause under investigation, 1 taken to hospital

article

An apartment complex in New Berlin was damaged by fire on Thursday, April 10. Crews were dispatched to Parkwood Highlands, located on Park Central Boulevard near Sunny Slope Road, around 4:12 p.m.

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that an apartment on the second floor of the 109-unit apartment complex had a fire inside – which was believed to have been extinguished by a resident with a fire extinguisher.

Residents also reported that the occupant of the apartment was still inside. Firefighters located and removed the occupant from the building.

The occupant was taken to the hospital by a New Berlin Fire Department Paramedic unit for evaluation and treatment.

Remaining fire crews verified that the fire was extinguished and ventilated smoke from the building.

The building had working smoke detectors that alerted occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Berlin Fire Department.

An additional civilian suffered a minor injury from the incident and was not transported by fire department personnel. No firefighter injuries were reported.