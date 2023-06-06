New American Family Field beers; 1st brewed exclusively at ballpark

The Milwaukee Brewers introduced two new beers on Tuesday, June 6 which are now available at J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard inside American Family Field. They are Lead Off Lager and Double Play IPA.

Lead Off Lager is a light, easy-drinking beer that is perfect for a hot summer day at the ballpark.

"It’s super crushable, light, easy drinking beer," said Corrine Georges, American Family Field Leinenkugel’s Pilot Brewer.

Double Play IPA is a beer that is sure to please craft brew fans.

"Lots of citrus, tropical fruits, you know, some people might get watermelon, pear, some grapefruit notes," Georges said.

Both beers are brewed exclusively at the Barrel Yard.

J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard at American Family Field

"This is really an experience, people can come see a game, they can drink the local beer here in Milwaukee," Georges said.

"Behind me in this brewhouse we produce it on site," Georges said. "We put it in our bright tanks and then I keg off those tanks directly, and from there it will go into our kegs and our restaurant."

The Barrel Yard is a small-batch brewery that allows the Brewers to experiment with new flavors and recipes.

"It’s unique in its small batch. So, you’re only going to get it here, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, and then we are onto the next new thing," Georges said.

The Brewers plan to release new beers on a regular basis at the Barrel Yard. Fans can even have a say in what beers are brewed by submitting their ideas on the Brewers' website.

Lead Off Lager and Double Play IPA are available now for a limited time. Fans are encouraged to try them while they can.