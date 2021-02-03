FOX6 Exclusive: Sneak peek inside new, $20M Waukesha City Hall

Ahead of its Thursday, Feb. 4 grand opening, FOX6 News got an exclusive look inside Waukesha's new $20 million City Hall.

When you walk into the new building, it feels open.

"This lobby is one of my favorite areas – it’s just so light and bright," said Katie Jelacic, project manager.

Jelacic has been working toward this day for 13 years. After many starts and stops, the ribbon will finally be cut Thursday on the 65,000-square-foot building.

Lobby inside the new Waukesha City Hall

"It makes me smile every single time I look in here," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, standing in the new Common Council chambers. "The aldermen and alderwomen will be able to look out at the people that are speaking and the public that are here."

In the old City Hall, which now remains just a few feet away, the Common Council sat with its back to the audience. The new building stressed transparency -- you can even look into the mayor's office from the lobby.

Mayor Shawn Reilly stands in the new Waukesha City Hall Common Council chambers

View into mayor's office at new Waukesha City Hall

Eleven conference rooms and consolidated workspaces are designed to promote collaboration among departments.

Visitors and employees can use free parking right across the street and take the new skywalk straight into the building.

Skywalk at new Waukesha City Hall

If the sunlight doesn't hit you inside, the price tag might: $20 million.

"History will tell us if it’s worth it. Personally, I fully believe that it is worth it. That it will be worth it," Reilly said.

Conference room at new Waukesha City Hall

The grand opening comes at a time when many won't be able to visit because of COVID-19.

"We don’t encourage people to come here if you can do things online, but if you need to do city business and come in here, we are open," said Reilly.

Thursday also marks the city's 125th anniversary. A time capsule will be installed in the wall later this year, marking a historic time in Waukesha on all fronts.

"I know that we will look back on this 10, 20, 30 years from now and people will remember it – that it was our 125th as well as the opening of City Hall," Reilly said.

The old City Hall will be demolished in the next few months. Employees had only six days to move out and into the new buildings.

A local contractor was used to complete the project.