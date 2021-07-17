Nelson Mandela exhibit at Milwaukee Public Museum

A human rights activist is being honored in Milwaukee, and you're invited to enjoy the U.S. debut of the Nelson Mandela exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

"When this came across my desk as a possibility, I just thought, ‘We really needed to bring this to the community,’" said Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of Milwaukee Public Museum.

July 18 is International Nelson Mandela Day.

"It does take you on a journey, from his childhood to his fight for anti-apartheid, and then it goes into his prison years and eventually emerges to the time he was elected president," said Censky.

The museum partnered with the American Black Holocaust Museum and many others in order to bring the exhibit to Milwaukee.

"It's been beyond wonderful because people understand the effect he had on people's lives. If we were to just continue to live our lives in just some of the things that he did, we would all be better human beings," said Dr. Robert Davis, president of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Museum officials are encouraging guests to take Mandela’s life mission out into their own communities with the "Mandela 67 Pledge." It involves 67 minutes honoring the 67 years Mandela fought for justice.

"We are asking people to pledge 67 minutes of their time to the community, and we hope this continues not only in this community but in other communities as it continues to move around the country," said Censky.

The exhibit will be at the MPM until Aug. 1.

Museum officials ask that you purchase tickets online.

