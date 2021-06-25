Neighborhood revitalization: Northwestern Mutual pitches in $1.9M

article

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, announced on Thursday, June 24 that it is continuing to partner with residents to enhance community-led efforts by contributing $1.9 million in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations.

A news release says since 2013, the company has invested in these neighborhoods by working directly with

residents to identify specific areas of need and partnering with organizations dedicated to fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth and quality education.

Each of the organizations receiving funding is committed to driving sustainable change and creating a long-lasting impact in Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods.

Northwestern Mutual partners with designated neighborhood anchor organizations, Dominican

Center, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges and Milwaukee Christian Center, to help residents as

they lead revitalization efforts in Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way. Each anchor

organization’s revitalization plans emphasize the neighborhoods’ priorities, goals and strategies.