Navy Band Great Lakes Wisconsin performances; dates and times

Navy Band Great Lakes is offering free performances in this Milwaukee Navy Week. The performances are being held daily through Friday, July 18.



Navy Band Great Lakes performances

What we know:

Milwaukee is one of just 15 cities selected for a Navy Week in 2025, allowing the community the opportunity to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services and capabilities first-hand.

Navy Band Great Lakes is scheduled to perform in the Milwaukee area:

July 16, 12 p.m., "Heartbeats of the City" at Red Arrow Park, 920 North Water Street, Milwaukee

July 16, 5 p.m., at the Mequon Public Market, 6300 West Spur Road, Mequon

July 17, 11:45 a.m., "Bastille Days" at the Beaux Arts Stage, Cathedral Square Park, 520 East Wells Street, Milwaukee

July 17, 2 p.m., "Proclamation Ceremony," at the Vietnam Memorial, 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

July 17, 6 p.m., Music in the Garden at the Vietnam Memorial, 750 North. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

July 18, 2:45 p.m., "Bastille Days," at the Main Stage, Cathedral Square Park, 520 East Wells Street, Milwaukee

All performances are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Navy Week website or the Navy Band Great Lakes event page.