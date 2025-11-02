article

The Milwaukee Public Museum hosted a powwow on Saturday to kick off its Native American Heritage Month programs and events.

The free 3 Rivers Powwow was open to everyone and showcased powwow drum and dance rhythms, as well as Indigenous foods and items made by Native artisans that were available for purchase.

"For our neighbors, our community members that don't attend powwows, it's such a great way for them to see an up-close and very authentic representation of who we are, our identity, our cultural values," said James Flores, MPM's manager of tribal relations.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the museum's permanent Native American exhibits to learn more about the state’s 11 federally recognized tribes. Throughout November, which is Native American Heritage Month, the museum will offer additional opportunities to learn about and experience the artistry and history of First Nations in Wisconsin.

Find more information about upcoming events and programs on the Museum's website.