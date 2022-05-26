Nationwide walkout; Whitefish Bay HS students to protest gun violence

Whitefish Bay high school students are showing their support for the victims in Uvalde by participating in a walkout Thursday, May 26 to protest gun violence.

Whitefish Bay students tell FOX6 News that this walkout is part of the nationwide walkout happening through the gun violence prevention organization – Everytown.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) – the state's largest teachers union – hosted a rally against gun violence Wednesday just a day after Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas joined the tally as the latest school victimized by violence.

The rally had been planned for a month after a 13-year-old girl – a Milwaukee Public Schools student – was killed by gun violence.

Wednesday's speakers included a high school student, educators and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee). Moore called on her colleagues in Congress to pass gun legislation like required background checks, "red flag" laws and bans on assault-style weapons.