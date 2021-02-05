National Wear Red Day raises awareness on women's heart disease

Heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association’s newly released 2021 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics.

The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is calling on women in Milwaukee to spread awareness on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 5 that 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Women (and men) are encouraged to "wear red and give" as part of the American Heart Association’s signature movement, Go Red for Women.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement encourages people to take action through the month of February by:

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Supporting our local companies in their efforts to Wear Red & Donate Heart Healthy Food : Ascension is the local sponsor of this initiative aimed at helping those in our community who are experiencing food insecurity

Making a commitment to take charge of your heart health. Start small: Add a piece of fruit or some veggies to each meal, go for a walk on your lunch break, get your blood pressure checked, etc.

Engaging with us and sharing your photos on social media, using #GoRedMKE and tagging @AHAWisconsin

The following buildings will be lighting up red on February 5:

