Expand / Collapse search

National Guard troops in Milwaukee; assist with traffic, NBA Finals

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Deer District, Milwaukee article

Deer District, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Roughly 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops are mobilized in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20 to assist with traffic control, vaccination efforts on-site, and public safety efforts relating to the NBA finals.

The mobilization was made at the request of local authorities and in consultation with city and county officials.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bucks' Deer District expanded for Game 6, fans get 5 more acres
slideshow

Bucks' Deer District expanded for Game 6, fans get 5 more acres

The Milwaukee Bucks added five acres to expand the Deer District watch party before Game 6, and tens of thousands of fans took advantage, packing the place and loving the extra room.

$20 Game 6 Bucks tickets for lifelong fan supporting Make-A-Wish
slideshow

$20 Game 6 Bucks tickets for lifelong fan supporting Make-A-Wish

Lifelong Bucks fan Nick Packard and his wife will be inside Fiserv Forum cheering on the team and hoping to witness a potential championship game go down. We all know how expensive the tickets were, but he got this amazing opportunity all because of a $20 donation.

Bucks fans are pumped about Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Do not doubt for a moment the excitement Bucks fans are feeling about Game 6 of the NBA Finals.