National Guard troops in Milwaukee; assist with traffic, NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE - Roughly 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops are mobilized in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20 to assist with traffic control, vaccination efforts on-site, and public safety efforts relating to the NBA finals.
The mobilization was made at the request of local authorities and in consultation with city and county officials.
The Milwaukee Bucks added five acres to expand the Deer District watch party before Game 6, and tens of thousands of fans took advantage, packing the place and loving the extra room.
Lifelong Bucks fan Nick Packard and his wife will be inside Fiserv Forum cheering on the team and hoping to witness a potential championship game go down. We all know how expensive the tickets were, but he got this amazing opportunity all because of a $20 donation.
Bucks fans are pumped about Game 6 of the NBA Finals
Do not doubt for a moment the excitement Bucks fans are feeling about Game 6 of the NBA Finals.