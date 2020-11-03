National Guard asked to test Racine Co. inmates, staff for COVID-19

The Racine County Sheriff's Office has requested the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing of all inmates and staff at the Racine County Jail.

Officials say this testing will better allow the county's medical staff to house inmates and manage the spread of the virus. This action is being taken as a second wave of COVID-19 hits the nation.

Racine County officials say they are also developing an informational dashboard they hope to have live by the second week of November. This dashboard will provide a snapshot of those affected by virus within the jail and information related to the county's response.

