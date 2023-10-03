National Cheese Curd Day; Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery celebrates Oct. 15

article

National Cheese Curd Day is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 15 – and Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery will be among the establishments marking the day in a big way.

Lakefront will host curd eaters from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Two of Lakefront's favorite Curdsday flavors will make a grand return:

Cookies N’ Cream: Cheese curds in chocolate cookie batter, tossed in chocolate cookie breading, deep-fried to sweet perfection then drizzled with vanilla icing and powered sugar.

Street Corn: Cheese curds in a beer and cornmeal batter, tossed in panko, hot cheese curl and flour breading, deep-fried and served with chile lime sauce, Parmesan cheese and cilantro.

A news release says Lakefront will also be serving gluten-free cheese curds out of their CurdWagon for those interested.

New this year, Lakefront announced it is hosting a cheese curd pull competition. The longest pull will take home two 6-packs of Lakefront Brewery beer. A competition will be held every hour on the hour from noon to 4 p.m. Free to enter with limited space available.