Expand / Collapse search

National Avenue blocked at 41st Street in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee article

Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - All lanes of W. National Avenue are blocked in both directions at S. 41st Street because of law enforcement activity.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee

Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee

Law enforcement activity near 41st and National Avenue, Milwaukee

2 vehicles involved in bad crash near 76th and Clinton

Milwaukee police were on scene of a bad wreck near 76th and Good Hope, closer to 76th and Clinton, where FOX6's cameras captured two badly damaged vehicles.