Nashotah stable fire; 2 horses, 3 dogs dead

Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to a stable fire Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 on Nashotah Road near Mission Road in Nashotah. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. Two horses and three dogs were inside the stable at the time and died in the fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a stable on the rear of the property was on fire and beginning to collapse.

There are no fire hydrants in this area causing water tenders to be needed for the extinguishment operation with this continuing for just under two hours. A total of 30 firefighters operated at the incident.

The fire was confined to the stable with is a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire is not suspicious and remains under investigation.