NASCAR back at Milwaukee Mile; fans, organizers hope more racing to come

The checkered flag flies again at the Milwaukee Mile as NASCAR returns after a nearly 15-year absence. Now, racing fans and organizers hope Sunday's race is not the last one.

On the edge of a neighborhood and Wisconsin State Fair Park, green means go again for NASCAR at the Milwaukee Mile.

"It gives them something that they see in Daytona, or they see in Talladega. They can come right here, not drive too far, couple hours or right here local, and they get to witness the professional racing on a real good racetrack," said Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises, the race promoter.

Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises

The oldest operating speedway in the United States needed a little love before hosting the Clean Harbors 175 on Sunday, Aug. 27. It is part of NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series.

"A racing group like NASCAR just requires more than a local racing guy. You know, you have to have more of everything: more ambulances, more jet dryers, more help, more ushers," Sargent said.

Milwaukee Mile, West Allis

Organizers were clear. If NASCAR racing was to return to Milwaukee, they needed fans in the stands. The grandstands were full, but they were not the only needed for noise.

"When I was little, you'd always hear the cars going by and stuff. It's pretty nice, so it's great to come here, especially since I'm a fan of racing," said Jack Miller.

Milwaukee Mile, West Allis

Atop the grandstands, Miller and Brady Whalen just had to see it themselves.

"It feels like they're just going in a circle, but they're inches away from each other at around 190 miles an hour. It takes a lot of skill to do that," Whalen said.

Milwaukee Mile, West Allis

Fans tell FOX6 News they are impressed by precision and the pedigree of drivers NASCAR commands.

"I'm glad they’re back here. I hope this is the beginning of a long string of years of good racing here at the Milwaukee Mile," said Wayne Abler of Winneconne.

Milwaukee Mile, West Allis

The race promoter, Track Enterprises, said it is already planning to return to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024. It is too early to say which race will be held.