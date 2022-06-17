NARI Milwaukee: Beware storm chasers

article

NARI Milwaukee is warning homeowners in southeast Wisconsin who may have suffered damage from this week’s storms to beware of storm chasers.

"Storm chasers are typically out-of-town, fly-by-night crews who come into an area with promises of fixing and repairing damage in just a few days and then leave homeowners high and dry after collecting an upfront payment," said Diane Welhouse, CKBR, executive director of NARI Milwaukee.

A news release says these type of crews often target neighborhoods where damage has occurred and go door-to-door trying to take advantage of homeowners who are overwhelmed and worried about their home.

NARI Milwaukee advises homeowners inspect their homes after any storm to make sure everything is in order.

Look for missing shingles, loose siding, gutters that are damaged or have been pulled away from the home.

Remember, if you plan on filing an insurance claim, don’t do anything to fix the damage until you’ve contacted your insurance company and the damage has been thoroughly documented.

NARI also recommends homeowners do their due diligence when selecting a contractor and advises against jumping into a contract too quickly.

Visit NARIMilwaukee.org to find local contractors. All NARI Milwaukee members are vetted by the organization to ensure they: follow NARI’s Code of Ethics & Industry Standards of Practice; have required licenses, credentials and/or certifications; and have proper insurance coverage.